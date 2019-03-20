Hammond cop investigated for allegedly using racist, homophobic slurs

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- The Hammond Police Department confirmed it has placed a sergeant on administrative leave and is conducting an investigation after allegations the officer used racist and homophobic slurs.
The Northwest Indiana Times reported the longtime officer was allegedly heard using the slurs while off-duty earlier in March.
A Hammond police spokesman said the investigation is expected to finish Thursday, and its results will be released.
Hammond Police Chief John Doughty released a statement, saying, "The Hammond Police Department has a zero-tolerance policy against any form of bias or racism by our officers. This incident is being investigated thoroughly and the outcome will reflect that position."
