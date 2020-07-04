Careers

Hammond Fire Department hires 1st female firefighter in 30 years

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Studies show that firefighting remains a male-dominated field, but one more woman was added to those ranks in northwest Indiana this week.

Jaclyn Seberger is the first female firefighter and paramedic to be hired by the Hammond Fire Department since 1990.

The last female firefighter in Hammond retired three years ago.

Seberger had to pass the agility test, which is the same for men and women.

The 29-year-old said she hopes to inspire other women.

"You put in your work and you can achieve whatever goals that you have," Seberger said.

A 2018 study by the National Fire Protection Association found that only 8% of firefighters are women.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershammondu.s. & worldgood newsfirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from 15 states
Calumet City soldier suspected in Vanessa Guillen disappearance
Chicago community leaders hire private security in effort to keep peace
Protesters blocking road to Mount Rushmore before Trump event
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 868
BASE jumper captured on video landing in Chicago park
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2020
Show More
Glen Ellyn family paints American flag on front lawn
Chicago woman feeds the homeless for July 4
Duke researchers help discover mutation that spreads coronavirus faster
Mourners remember girl, 13, killed by stray bullet on West Side
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
More TOP STORIES News