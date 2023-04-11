1 person found dead, firefighter injured in Hammond house fire

One person was found dead, and a firefighter was injured in a house fire on Lindberg Avenue in Hammond, Indiana, officials said.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was found dead and a firefighter was injured in a house fire early Tuesday morning, Hammond fire officials said.

Fire crews responded about 4 a.m. to a fully involved structure fire in the 7000-block of Lindberg Avenue in Hammond, the chief Hammond fire inspector said. Flames were coming out of the home's windows, he said.

One person was found dead right inside the front door, according to fire officials.

At one point, a Hammond firefighter fell through the floor and had to be rescued by his colleagues.

He suffered burns to his arms and legs, and is hospitalized, fire officials said.

His injuries are not life-threatening and he remains stable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no identifying information was immediately provided about the person who died.

