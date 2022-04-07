Hammond fire at senior apartment complex leaves 1 dead

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- One person was killed in a fire at a senior apartment complex in Hammond, Indiana Thursday morning.The Hammond Fire Department said it responded to the Renaissance Apartments on Michigan Street just before 3 a.m. and found flames pouring out of a 9th floor window.Fire officials said the fire was contained to one apartment, but partially burned the apartment directly above it.Fire officials confirmed there was one fatality, but did not provide any additional details.Three residents were treated on the scene for breathing issues, but none were taken to the hospital, fire officials said.Several apartments had to be evacuated due to smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.