Bridgeview man arrested in deadly Hammond shooting, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A Bridgeview man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Hammond that may have been the result of road rage, police said.

Hammond police said that shortly after 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, in the 800-block of 165th Street, a white box truck pulled up alongside a BMW and fired multiple rounds into the side of the car. The driver was struck and taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police found the shooter's vehicle abandoned in Hammond and information from the truck led them to a person of interest in Bridgeview. The person of interest has been taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name or any further information, including a motive. The identity of the victim has also not been released.

