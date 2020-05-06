1 killed, 3 more shot in Hammond road rage incident, police say

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond police said four people were shot and one of them was killed in a road rage incident Tuesday evening.Police said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Michigan and Columbia at about 6:30 p.m. Once there, they learned the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident in the area of Michigan and Cline Avenue.One man was killed, police said. Another man was flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment. Two other victims were taken to local hospitals for injuries received in the shooting.No information on the suspect is available at this time, police said. If you have any information about this incident, contact Hammond police at 219-852-2988.