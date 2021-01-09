police chief

'It's an honor for everybody': William 'Andy' Short named 1st Black Hammond police chief

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Hammond has a new police chief, and his promotion is a historic one.

The city promoted Assistant Police Chief William "Andy" Short to the top job. He's the first Black chief to lead the department.

Short joined the Hammond Police Department back in 1988, and worked his way up through the ranks.

"It's a great honor, and it's an honor for everybody," Short said. "I appreciate everybody that's here; I appreciate all races. And I look forward to talking to everybody like I've always done in the past."

Short is replacing John Doughty, who resigned as Hammond police chief.
