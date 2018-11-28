Hammond police shoot driver in head following traffic stop, chase

A driver was shot in the head by police Wednesday morning during a chase in Hammond, Indiana.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
A Hammond officer tried to pull over a stolen vehicle around 8:30 a.m. Police said the driver fled the scene and officers gave chase.

The pursuit ended in the 7600-block of Jefferson Avenue when the driver was shot by police. Chopper 7 HD was over the scene later Wednesday morning, which is very close to I-80/94.

Several police cars were parked on a residential street near a wooded area where investigators were seen examining a white SUV. The vehicle came to a stop next to a border wall separating the neighborhood from the interstate.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.

Hammond police did not release any further details. This story will be updated as more information is made available.
