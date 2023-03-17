St. Patrick's Day on Windy City Weekend: Jeremy Joyce joins Val for good eats, green food

Val and Jeremy ring in St. Patrick's Day with a festive spread.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Happy St. Patrick's Day! This week on Windy City Weekend, we are in the kitchen for a "good eats" themed episode. Ryan is out of town, but social influencer and founder of BlackPeopleEats, Jeremy Joyce, joins Val.

There is a ton of green food around, from Green River soda, to green beer, to corned beef and cabbage to... green waffles? Val and Jeremy ring in St. Patrick's Day with a festive spread.

Alessi

We love Italian food around here. If you don't have time to get to a good Italian restaurant, or fly to Italy, you can make a quick and simply gnocchi dish at home! Lisa Milla, Schereville's Strack & Van Til store director, is here to show us how to make it.

Ingredients:

1 package Alessi Gnocchi (regular or gluten-free)

2 cups Brussels sprouts, chopped

2 large carrots, chopped

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 large zucchini, sliced then cut in half

3 tablespoons Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons Alessi Garlic Puree

4 tablespoons Alessi Pesto

Alessi Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste

2 tablespoons Alessi Pine Nuts

2 tablespoons fresh basil, cut into ribbons

Recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

Cook one package of gnocchi according to package instructions

Chop vegetables per ingredients list

Combine gnocchi, vegetables, oil, garlic puree, pesto, salt and pepper in bowl and mix

Transfer to a baking dish and bake for 20-30 minutes (until vegetables are fork tender)

Top with pine nuts and fresh basil. Serve hot.

You can find all of these ingredients and more at your local Strack & Van Til.

Eris Brewery

Eris Brewery is the first female-owned brewery and cider house in Illinois.

The name "Eris" comes from the goddess of chaos, known for disrupting a party by throwing a golden apple into it.

Co-owners, Katy Pizza and Michelle Foik decided the name was fit for a company owned by women making a splash in the industry with their popular cider.

"We celebrate the creative chaos that comes with breaking boundaries, trying new things and just having a good time doing it," Pizza said.

Eris is located in the Old Irving Park neighborhood and is constantly bustling with excitement. In addition to the brewery and cider house, Eris is also a restaurant with a full menu that caters to meat lovers, vegans and vegetarians alike.

The brewery, cider house and restaurant breaks boundaries by creating a space for women in every aspect of their business.

"From the financing team to our architecture firm to the environmental remediation people to the electricians, I mean there's women everywhere and they all made this happen!" Pizza said.

Eris Brewery and Cider House is located at 4240 W Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60641.

Spend or save?

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" - SAVE

Imagine saying a magical word and instantly being transformed into a superhero. Zachary Levi is back for a heroic sequel in "Shazam: Fury of the Gods."

"Boston Strangler" - SPEND

In "Boston Strangler," Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon play the real-life reporters who, in the 1960s, investigated the infamous Boston murders.

"Lucky Hank" - SPEND

"Lucky Hank" is a comedy-drama series in which an English department chairman working at an under-funded college is on the verge of a midlife crisis.

"Bono & the Edge" - SPEND

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, David Letterman joins U2 musicians Bono and the Edge for a concert performance in Ireland.

Belle of the Ball update

The ChiGivesBack, Inc. Belle of the Ball winner is Miracle Scott Hale, a senior at Kenwood Academy. Miracle is 17-years-old and the eldest of her siblings. Her community activism is applaudable. She participates in numerous organizations including Ladies of Virtue and a mental health club she started called STEP, or Students Traveling through Emotional Paths.

Miracle will receive a custom dress, make-up, hair, transportation and more. Her prom send-off will be completely sponsored in true Belle of the Ball fashion.