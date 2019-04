LYONS TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Harlem Avenue just north of the Stevenson Expressway reopened Sunday afternoon after a crash between a tanker truck and a car.The tanker truck was filled with gasoline at the time of the crash in southwest suburban Lyons.First responders say a driver ran a red light and hit a semi-truck near Harlem and 45th Street around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.The car was wedged underneath the truck and crews worked to free it using a crane.The drivers of both the truck and the car are okay.