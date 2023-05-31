5 Harvard Elementary students hospitalized after smoking weed at school, CPD and CFD say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Five students at Harvard Elementary School in the Grand Crossing neighborhood were hospitalized Wednesday after smoking weed, Chicago fire and police officials said.

About 1:50 p.m., paramedics responded to the school at 7525 S. Harvard Ave. and took six children about 9 to 10 years old to area hospitals for "drug-related reasons," according to a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department.

Chicago police said the children had smoked marijuana at school, though they did not immediately offer further details about where they got it or how it was smoked.

Two of the children were taken to St. Bernard and three were taken to Comer Children's Hospital to be checked out.

Their conditions weren't immediately available.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.