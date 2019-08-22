Harvard school 'soft lockdown' due to nearby police activity lifted

HARVARD, Ill. -- A school in far northwest suburban Harvard was placed on a soft lockdown Thursday because of nearby police activity.Washington School, 305 S. Hutchinson St., is "under a soft lockdown for the afternoon" because of police activity in the area, according to a statement issued at 1:13 p.m. by Harvard Community Unit School District 50. No one was allowed to enter or exit the building until the lockdown was lifted.District officials said there was "no indication of any danger to our students" and that police recommended to "continue our school day."Washington school serves children between 3 and 5 years old in a Pre-K program, according to the district's website.Harvard police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the situation.The lockdown was lifted just after 2 p.m.