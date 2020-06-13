South suburban Harvey bans use of police tactics that restrict oxygen, blood flow to the head

Law enforcement across country moves to ban police chokeholds after George Floyd's in-custody death
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Harvey city leaders will announce a new executive order Saturday meant to prevent future in-custody deaths in the south suburb.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark released a new executive order, banning the use of police tactics that "restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head and may result in the unintended consequence of a suspect's death."

RELATED: Protests, car caravans on North and South sides demand police oversight, reform
Clark is expected to announce the new order at noon Saturday at the Harvey Police Station.

Law enforcement officials across the country are moving to ban police chokeholds and similar tactics after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harveygeorge floydpolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPD officer injured during traffic stop in River North, suspect still on loose
More protests planned Saturday across Chicago area
Officer shot, masked suspect dead after shootout on I-65
Chicago nearly triples per capita police spending since '64: report
Protests on North and South sides demand civilian oversight of CPD
Sheriff 'de-deputizes' deputies linked to online posts following BLM march
2 shot by CPD officer in Englewood: police
Show More
Fact check: Trump's law and order and misinformation
Trump reschedules campaign rally after Juneteenth uproar
California man found hanging from tree, investigation underway
Attorney who spat on protester charged with hate crime
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Saturday, stray showers possible
More TOP STORIES News