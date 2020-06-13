South suburban Harvey bans use of police tactics that restrict oxygen, blood flow to the head

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Harvey city leaders will announce a new executive order Saturday meant to prevent future in-custody deaths in the south suburb.Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark released a new executive order, banning the use of police tactics that "restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head and may result in the unintended consequence of a suspect's death."Clark is expected to announce the new order at noon Saturday at the Harvey Police Station.Law enforcement officials across the country are moving to ban police chokeholds and similar tactics after the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.