Girl, 11, critical after being shot in head in Harvey, police say

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head Monday night in south suburban Harvey, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.According to Chief Winters, the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of 158th and Paulina streets.The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Chief Winters said.Police have not released any further information at this time.No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.