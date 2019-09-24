Girl, 11, critical after being shot in head in Harvey, police say

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- An 11-year-old girl was shot in the head Monday night in south suburban Harvey, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.
According to Chief Winters, the shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. near the intersection of 158th and Paulina streets.
The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Chief Winters said.
Police have not released any further information at this time.
No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
