Harvey house fire spreads to 3rd home as crews work to contain blaze

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a large house fire that spread to two neighboring homes in south suburban Harvey Thursday afternoon.

Flames were seen shooting into the air as crews doused the blaze with water near 158th and Lexington. The home where the fire began has been completely destroyed.

There were no reports of any injuries. It's not clear how the fire started.
