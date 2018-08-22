Harvey man killed in I-80 crash near Briggs

A 42-year-old man died after a crash on eastbound I-80 just east of Briggs Street that caused traffic to back up for miles during the Wednesday morning rush.

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) --
Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 4:15 a.m. The driver of a 2018 Dodge Journey rear-ended another vehicle, lost control, hit a guardrail, spun around and ended up in the median.

State troopers shut down all lanes of eastbound I-80 for crash cleanup and an investigation, backing up traffic for miles.



Terrance Green, of south suburban Harvey, was transported to a hospital, where he later died, state police said. There were no passengers in his vehicle.

ISP is looking for the other vehicle and the driver of that vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information regarding the other vehicle or the crash should call ISP District 5 at 815-726-6377.
