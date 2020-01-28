Politics

Harvey police chief removed from office, but mayor says no 'scandal'

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- The mayor of south suburban Harvey there's no "scandal" surrounding the removal of Police Chief Eddie Winters.

Winters was abruptly put on administrative leave pending removal last week.

Mayor Christopher J. Clark confirmed Monday he terminated Winters' term as police chief, and appointed Rob Collins, Jr. as acting chief of police for the time being.

Clark said it's "unfortunate that Illinois law uses terms like 'removal from office'" for what he described as "a peaceful end to a relationship that was simply not a good fit."

"This is a non-story," the mayor's statement continued. "There is no scandal here."

Winters told ABC7 "there is something to see here," and called the situation unfortunate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharveypolice chief
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News