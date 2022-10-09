Harvey Weinstein trial: Movie mogul faces 11 charges of sexual assault against 5 women

LOS ANGELES -- Jury selection begins Monday in convicted movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's second sex crime trial.

However, since New York's highest court has given the 70-year-old Weinstein a chance of walking free, the trial takes on new significance.

Weinstein faces 11 charges involving the sexual assault of five women between 2004 and 2013 in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

Supporters of the "Me Too" movement are concerned because California courts have a reputation for being soft on entertainment figures.

If convicted in California, Weinstein faces a life sentence, regardless of the outcome of his New York appeal.

Jury selection is expected to take two weeks, with opening arguments planned for October 24.

Despite the interest in the case, cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.