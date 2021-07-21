Harvey Weinstein indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting 5 women, LA County DA announces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10848963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pennsylvania's highest court threw out Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction and released him from prison Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES -- Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been indicted is Los Angeles County on charges that he sexually assaulted five women in separate incidents that span nearly a decade, prosecutors announced Wednesday.Weinstein made his initial court appearance on Wednesday morning, the day after he was extradited from New York. He pleaded not guilty to four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, the the L.A. County district attorney's office said."Anyone who abuses their power and influence to prey upon others will be brought to justice," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.Weinstein is charged with raping a woman at a hotel between September 2004 and September 2005, according to a news release. He also is accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in November 2009 and November 2010 at a hotel in Beverly Hills.The charges also include the sexual assault of another woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in May 2010, and the sexual assault of two women during separate incidents in 2013.A grand jury returned the indictment on March 15. The former Hollywood producer is scheduled to return to court on July 29.The case is being investigated by the DA's office, and the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills police departments.New York prison officials handed over Weinstein for transport to California on Tuesday to face additional sexual assault charges, ending his protracted fight to delay his extradition.Weinstein, 69, was released by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at about 9:25 a.m., a department statement said.His spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, said Weinstein's lawyers had still been trying to negotiate an extradition waiver."We will be fighting so that Harvey can receive his needed medical care and of course, so that he can be treated fairly," Engelmayer said. "Due process, presumption of innocence and a fair trial are all still his right."