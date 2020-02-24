Harvey Weinstein guilty of criminal sex act, third-degree rape

LOWER MANHATTAN -- Harvey Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act in a split verdict in his New York City trial Monday.

The Hollywood mogul was convicted of third-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act but was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sex assault.

BREAKING NEWS: Previous story below

The jury sent a note to Judge James Burke at the end of a fourth day of deliberations on Friday, asking if it was permissible for the panel to be hung on one or both counts of predatory sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul while reaching a unanimous verdict on lesser charges.

The judge responded by ordering the jury to keep deliberating and try to reach a unanimous decision. The query sparked speculation that the trial could end with a partial verdict, but Burke has not addressed that.

Previous notes suggested that jurors were focused on a key aspect of both predatory sexual assault counts - "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra's allegations that Weinstein attacked her in the mid-1990s. The jury must factor in Sciorra's account, along with the accusations that Weinstein raped an aspiring actress in March 2013 and forced oral sex on former film and TV production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006, to find him guilty of predatory sexual assault.

A guilty verdict on just one of those two predatory sexual assault charges would likely send Weinstein to prison for the rest of his life.

Weinstein has maintained any sexual encounters were consensual.

The Associated Press has a policy of not publishing the names of people who allege sexual assault without their consent. It is withholding the name of the 2013 rape accuser because it isn't clear whether she wishes to be identified publicly.
