Harvey Weinstein hires 2 Chicago attorneys for Supreme Court sexual assault case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein now has two new attorneys from Chicago helping him fight sexual assault charges.

According to court documents Weinstein hired the lawyers to represent him in his case before New York's Supreme Court.

In January, ABC News reported Weinstein was given permission to change his legal team and hired attorney Jose Baez.

Baez is best known for having represented Casey Anthony, whose murder trial gained national attention before she was acquitted.

Weinstein has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the face of his sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

Weinstein faces five felony charges for alleged attacks on two women.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sexual misconductharvey weinsteinsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd body recovered, 2 still missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, officials say
Ill. gas tax to double Monday as Gov. Pritzker signs infrastructure bill
Mom, son escape car fire moments before it's engulfed in flames
North Side gears up for Chicago Pride Parade Sunday
Man gets 10 years for robbing, kidnapping Wheaton College student
2019 Chicago Pride Parade: Route, street closures, parking information
Maleah Davis: 'Homicidal violence' ruled in 4-year-old's death
Show More
Joe Biden speaks at Rainbow PUSH convention
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Infant killed in Aurora child abuse incident identified
Huge glue ball removed from dog's stomach
U.S. advances to semifinals with 2-1 win against France
More TOP STORIES News