Harvey Weinstein hires 2 Chicago attorneys for Supreme Court sexual assault case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein now has two new attorneys from Chicago helping him fight sexual assault charges.
According to court documents Weinstein hired the lawyers to represent him in his case before New York's Supreme Court.
In January, ABC News reported Weinstein was given permission to change his legal team and hired attorney Jose Baez.
Baez is best known for having represented Casey Anthony, whose murder trial gained national attention before she was acquitted.
Weinstein has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the face of his sexual assault and misconduct allegations.
Weinstein faces five felony charges for alleged attacks on two women.
