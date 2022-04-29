Man found guilty of hate crime in racist 2019 acid attack after argument over street parking

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face during a racist attack in 2019.Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.The jury rejected Blackwell's argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee.He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.Blackwell was taken into custody after the verdict.