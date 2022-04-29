MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A jury has convicted a white Milwaukee man who was accused of throwing acid on a Latino man's face during a racist attack in 2019.
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a dangerous weapon, as a hate crime. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing May 18.
The jury rejected Blackwell's argument that he acted in self-defense after arguing with Mahud Villalaz over street parking in November 2019 in Milwaukee.
He accused Villalaz, who suffered second-degree burns, of being in the country illegally and invading the United States.
Blackwell was taken into custody after the verdict.
Man found guilty of hate crime in racist 2019 acid attack after argument over street parking
HATE CRIME
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News