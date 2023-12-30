Woman charged with hate crime in alleged Rogers Park vandalism

CHICAGO -- A woman has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly defacing a school and other buildings in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Mariana Lynch, 30, was arrested around 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of North Sheridan Road and charged with one felony count of hate crime to a school, two counts of damage to government property and four counts of criminal defacement to property, Chicago police announced Saturday.

Within an hour, Lynch allegedly defaced multiple businesses, an apartment building, and park property, according to police, who didn't describe the vandalism.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)