WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Check out the ghost tours at the Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation

ByTom Kretschmer via Localish logo
Friday, October 21, 2022 9:01PM
EMBED <>More Videos

This working farm and living history museum has a lot of history and a lot of ghost stories to tell.

GRADYVILLE, Pa. -- This working farm and living history museum has a lot of history and a lot of ghost stories to tell.

This was a real working farm and plantation from the colonial era, built between 1760 and 1790.

Every October, they hold The Lantern Ghost Tours, in which volunteers guide a group through the property and tell haunted tales of scary and real-life hauntings in the area.

The ticketed event is held on Oct 21-22 and Oct 28-29.

The spooky tales range from witch trials to the history of real-life historical figures such as General Anthony Wayne and Sandy Flash.

Report a correction or typo