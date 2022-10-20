Haunted History: The story behind the infamous bloodstain in Philadelphia's Grumblethorpe

Grumblethorpe was the headquarters for the British during the Battle of Germantown...the bloodstains from the battle still remain and so do the spirits.

PHILADELPHIA -- Grumblethorpe is a house museum on Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia and was home to the Wister family in the late 1700s.

During the Revolutionary War, when the British were occupying Philadelphia, they seized the home from the Wisters while they were at their other home inside the city and used it as the British headquarters for the Battle of Germantown.

During the battle, General James Agnew was injured and brought back to the house where he bled out and died.

It's believed by some, that his spirit remains along with his bloodstain.

Other spirits that walk the halls are Justina, a servant to the Wisters.

Justina died during the Yellow Fever epidemic and there have been accounts of Sally Wister seeing her ghost while accompanied by the smell of freshly baked bread.

While Philadelphia is considered the birthplace of our country, the effect the Revolutionary War had on the citizens who could not leave while the war was happening in their backyards, is often overlooked.

Grumblethorpe tells that story in hand with Sally Wisters diary, which is the only account of a teenager's experience during the war.