There's an interactive art exhibit with frightful fun for the whole family.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's is spooky season. And until November 1, 2023, there is an interactive art exhibit with frightful fun for the whole family.

It's called Haunted Hues at Chicago's Color Factory. Skylar Grieco is the general manager of the art exhibit. He joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about tickets and what people will experience while attending.

Tickets start at $36, for more information, click here.