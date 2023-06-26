Televisions and movie theaters will heat up in July, as new summer shows and films are released.

What's Coming in July: 'Haunted Mansion,' 'What We Do in the Shadows,' 'CMA Fest' and more

Rosario Dawson, Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson invite us into "Haunted Mansion," a film based on the popular Disney attraction. We have an exclusive clip of the movie, which premieres in theaters July 28.

Speaking of new films, you can also get an exclusive look at "Theater Camp," the mockumentary-style movie about a summer theater camp, starring Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin and more. "Theater Camp" hits the big screen July 14.

Tens of thousands of country music fans once again took over Nashville for the 4-day CMA Fest. They attended hundreds of performances by some of the biggest country stars.

"It's literally all the best music fans in the world, not just across the country. They're all coming together for the greater good and the love of country music," said Grammy-winning artist Carly Pearce. You can watch "CMA Fest" July 19 on ABC.

Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Emilia Clarke and Cobie Smulders walked the red carpet at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood for the premiere of "Secret Invasion," the new Disney+ series based on the Marvel character Nick Fury that's streaming now.

For Jackson and Cheadle, these roles gave them an opportunity for something that's never happened before. "We've known each other for a long time and this is the first chance we've had to work together," Cheadle said.

Timothy Olyphant is back as Raylan Givens in "Justified: City Primeval," which premieres on FX July 18.

You can also catch new episodes of "What We Do in the Shadows," "Bluey" and your favorite ABC game shows in July.

Gamers aren't being left out. "Disney Illusion Island" debuts on the Nintendo Switch system July 28. Help Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy save the mysterious island of Monoth.

