Have you received this message from FedEx? It could be a scam

Customers should be cautious about a new text message phishing scam that at first glance looks to be about a FedEx package delivery, the company said.

Some people around the country have received a text message that appears to show a "tracking code" from the package delivery company and prompts the user to enter their "delivery preferences."

The link to set those "preferences" would then take a recipient to a fraudulent, scammer-operated site and would attempt to separate the victim from personal information and money.

FedEx shared a statement with ABC News in response to the recent fraudulent text messages claim: "We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof method to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring for such activity and work cooperatively with law enforcement."

"FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money or package or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without being opened, and reported to abuse@fedex.com," the statement continued.

Local law enforcement agencies have also urged people in their communities to be wary of the potential text scam.

The company advised that customers utilize information on its website about unauthorized, fraudulent attempts to resemble their business.

Although the text may appear legitimate, the company says there are a few key factors that can help people identify a fake.

FedEx tips to recognize phishing scams

Recognizing phishing scam e-mails and SMS messages is key to protecting yourself against such theft and other crimes. FedEx says that indicators that an e-mail or SMS message might be fraudulent include:

  • Unexpected requests for money in return for delivery of a package or other item, personal and/or financial information, such as your Social Security number, bank account number, or other identification.
  • Links to misspelled or slightly altered Web-site addresses. For example, variations on the correct Web-site address fedex.com, such as fedx.com or fed-ex.com.
  • Alarming messages and requests for immediate action, such as "Your account will be suspended within 24 hours if you don't respond" or claims that you've won the lottery or a prize.
  • Spelling and grammatical errors and excessive use of exclamation points (!).
