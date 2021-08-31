travel

Honolulu to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test at most indoor businesses

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

Hawaii capital to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

HONOLULU -- The city of Honolulu has implemented an indoor vaccine requirement for most public businesses, set to begin next month.

All patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to enter restaurants, bars, museums, theaters and other establishments.

RELATED: Hawaii governor urges visitors not to travel to islands amid COVID surge

The rules take effect on Sept. 13, aimed at helping the city beat back a surge in cases from the highly contagious delta variant.

Children under the age of 12 will be exempt.


RELATED: California father and son arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

Businesses that don't comply will be in jeopardy of being shut down or fined.

Other major U.S. cities such as San Francisco and New York have implemented similar requirements.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhawaiihealthair traveltravelcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinetravel tipstourismcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Vaccinated CA couple stuck in Italy after positive COVID test
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
Hawaii tightens COVID restrictions for social gatherings, restaurants
TOP STORIES
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
New mobile app payment scam steals thousands
EXCLUSIVE: 3-year-old Calif. boy stranded in Afghanistan
Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations
2 men beaten in River North as others watch on: VIDEO
IL reports 4,871 COVID cases, 26 deaths
2 rideshare drivers tased, carjacked: Chicago police
Show More
Ham sandwich prized at Chicago's Michelin-starred Oriole
Chicago Travel Advisory includes all states except Vermont
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
Jury selection begins in Elizabeth Holmes' Theranos fraud trial
Man claims sexual abuse at hands of singer in R Kelly trial
More TOP STORIES News