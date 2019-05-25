Maui woman Amanda Eller missing for more than 2 weeks found alive, family says

A woman who went missing in Hawaii for more than two weeks has been found alive.

The family of Amanda Eller confirms that she has been found alive and was found in a forest in Maui.

Hawaii News Now is reporting that Eller was spotted from the air, and it appeared she was hurt while hiking.
HNN is also reporting that crews are planning to get her from the trail with a helicopter.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

RELATED: Yoga instructor disappears while jogging in Hawaii forest

Eller was last seen on May 9 walking into the Makawao Forest Reserve on Maui. It is believed she went for a jog.

The 35-year-old's SUV was found parked at the reserve with her cell phone and wallet still inside, and her keys were hidden under a tire, where her friends say she often left them when she went running in the park's trails.

RELATED: Maui woman Amanda Eller missing for more than a week as boyfriend speaks out: 'I feel she's still out there'

Her boyfriend Benjamin Konkol was the last person to see her, and police said he was not considered a suspect. He and others recently said they believed she was lost in the forest, and possibly injured.

"Not to rule out foul play -- there's always that possibility -- however, I feel strongly, and a lot of people feel strongly, that she's definitely in this forest," he said. "So I just want to encourage everyone to not give up hope."

Konkol said he and Eller have been dating for about a year.

Konkol, along with Eller's friends, loved ones and dozens of volunteers, participated in search efforts, which have included dogs and drones.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisafetysearchsearch and rescuemissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Tornado Watch in effect for SW suburbs
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
'He can't hurt another boy ever again': David Chereck's mother reacts to son's killer's conviction
New tax on beer, wine, spirits on the table in Illinois
James Holzhauer reaches new 'Jeopardy!' winnings milestone
Memorial Day weekend: Chicago celebrations come with an eye towards safety
Show More
Jayme Closs kidnapper Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison
CTA reveals plans for major Red Line reconstruction with multi-year station closures
Hunting for hidden cameras in your home share rental
ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue over abortion law
Military dad comes home early, surprises wife, kids
More TOP STORIES News