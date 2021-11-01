hayride

Hayride death: Boy, 7, dies after falling off trailer, Missouri State Highway Patrol says

EMBED <>More Videos

Missouri boy, 7, dies after falling off hayride

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A 7-year-old Missouri boy has died after he fell off a hayride and was struck by the trailer he had been riding in.

The Jackson County Sheriff's office said the accident was reported around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in a rural area outside Lee's Summit, Missouri.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured after raft overturns on water ride at amusement park

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said on Twitter that deputies and paramedics who responded learned that the boy from Lee's Summit had been critically injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor was pulling the trailer and that the boy was "clinging" to the trailer after he fell out. Forte said the boy was struck by the trailer after he fell off, The Kansas City Star reported. He died at a hospital Saturday night.

Authorities have not released the boy's name.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourihayridechild deathu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HAYRIDE
1 killed, 17 injured in Hancock County, IL hayride accident
Woman cited for Kendall County hayride crash that left 11 injured
11 injured in hayride crash in Kendall County: officials
2 injured in Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm hay wagon accident
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News