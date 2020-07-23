Hazel Crest infant death: 6-month-old girl abused; death deemed homicide, Cook County medical examiner says

HAZEL CREST, Ill. -- A 6-month-old girl died Tuesday from child abuse in south suburban Hazel Crest, according to an autopsy.

Nyla Hollis suffered injuries in the 2000-block of 170th Street about 6:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead half an hour later at South Suburban Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Autopsy results released Wednesday found she died of multiple injuries from child abuse and ruled her death a homicide, the medical examiner's office said.

RELATED: AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old son

Hazel Crest police did not immediately respond to a request for details.

Last week, JoAnn Cunningham was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of her son, 5-year-old AJ Freund.

Cunningham said her addiction led her to beat Freund to death with a metal shower head and then claim he went missing before investigators discovered his body in a shallow grave in northwest suburban Woodstock.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hazel crestchild abusechild deathbaby deathhomicideinfant deathsdepartment of children and family services
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 7, ID'd after boat capsizes on Chicago River near Chinatown
Video of deadly Loop shooting released by police
McConnell set to unveil $1T COVID-19 rescue package
Portland mayor tear gassed by federal agents at courthouse protest
'We thought it was a war:' 15 shot at Auburn Gresham funeral home
Cop charged in Floyd's death faces 9 tax evasion counts
Trump to send 'hundreds' of federal agents to Chicago as part of anti-violence effort
Show More
Kim K asks for 'compassion and empathy' after Kanye's behavior
Opening day amid COVID-19: Masks, empty parks, social justice
1-year-old boy, mother missing from East Chicago, Ind.
Wisconsin could be next state on Chicago quarantine list
Chicago Weather: Sunny, very nice Thursday
More TOP STORIES News