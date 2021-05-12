child killed

No charges will be filed in 12-year-old girl's shooting death in Hazel Crest, police chief says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

No charges will be filed in girl's shooting death in Hazel Crest: police chief

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Criminal charges will not be filed in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl from Chicago's South Side.

Family members said Erica Gibson was shot in the head Saturday night while staying with a friend. Investigators have not yet said who fired the gunshot. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis called Gibson's death "another case of young people having access to an unsecured weapon in a home -- that had a tragic ending."

RELATED | Chicago girl, 12, killed in Hazel Crest shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Family members said Erica Gibson, 12, was shot in the head Saturday night while staying with a friend. Investigators have not yet said who fired the gunshot.



Erica was a lead dancer on the Lil' Ladies of Virtue team and was the captain of the peewee squad for four years.

"She is just a really skilled dancer," said Kamile Beal, her dance coach. "Dance is what she loves to do. Erica could make up a dance, she could teach a dance, she could do counts, an all-around amazing kid."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hazel crestchicagogreshamdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD KILLED
Mother accused in son's death lived with his remains in Houston home
Grieving mother goes door-to-door in search of 4-year-old son's killer
Boy killed after chasing soccer ball into Chicago Heights street
Woman charged with killing newborn, burying him in backyard
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News