No charges will be filed in 12-year-old girl's shooting death in Hazel Crest, police chief says

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Criminal charges will not be filed in a shooting that killed a 12-year-old girl from Chicago's South Side.Family members said Erica Gibson was shot in the head Saturday night while staying with a friend. Investigators have not yet said who fired the gunshot. Her death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell Davis called Gibson's death "another case of young people having access to an unsecured weapon in a home -- that had a tragic ending."Erica was a lead dancer on the Lil' Ladies of Virtue team and was the captain of the peewee squad for four years."She is just a really skilled dancer," said Kamile Beal, her dance coach. "Dance is what she loves to do. Erica could make up a dance, she could teach a dance, she could do counts, an all-around amazing kid."