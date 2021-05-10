deadly shooting

Hazel Crest shooting leaves Chicago South Side girl, 12, dead after shot in head

By

A 12-year-old girl from Gresham on the South Side was killed in a shooting Saturday in suburban Hazel Crest.

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 12-year-old girl from Chicago's Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side was killed in a shooting Saturday in suburban Hazel Crest.

Neighbors who live near the scene said there were several police squad cars Saturday night, but they too do not know what led up to this tragedy.

The incident happened about 10 p.m. in the 17600 block of Arlington Lane, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

The young girl, identified as Erica Gibson, suffered a gunshot wound to her head and was pronounced dead at 10:53 p.m., the medical examiner's office said. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide.

One woman who did not want to be identified said as she arrived at a relative's house on the block and knew something serious had happened when she saw several squad car nearby.

"I was absolutely astonished at what happened hearing about a 12-year-old girl shot and killed. This neighborhood is pretty quiet. Good neighbors, people in the neighborhood very shocked at a 12-year-old being killed," the woman said.

ABC7 reached out to Hazel Crest police but they still have not released the details on what lead up to the young girls's death.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hazel crestdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingchild killedchild shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Darren Green Jr.'s family wants IL state trooper charged with murder
In wake of CPD shooting, some ask: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?
Prosecutor: Andrew Brown Jr.'s car struck deputies before fatal shooting
Ex-Dallas officer who killed neighbor appeals guilty verdict
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Twin brother of Bears RB dies after electrocuted in N.C., police say
Thompson Center architect killed in suburban bike accident
Crystal Lake looks to hold hometown parade if local American Idol contestant makes top 5
Why younger patients are becoming severely ill with COVID-19
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
21 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, including teen boy
Last wild macaw in Rio is lonely and looking for love
Show More
Most popular American baby names in 2020
Watch the trailer for Our America: Asian Voices
Kentucky Derby winner fails postrace drug test; Baffert suspended
14-year-old boy killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Milwaukee facing ambulance shortage after companies drop out
More TOP STORIES News