HazMat reported at South Side school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a South Side school Monday morning after a strong odor of gas was detected.Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department were alerted to a strong smell of a gas leak at Burnside Elementary School at 650 East 91st Place at about 5:13 a.m. The fire department said that the Level 2 Hazardous Materials response has been secured.No injuries were reported and Peoples Gas has responded to the scene. It is not known if the school will be open Monday and students arriving early will be placed on a warming bus as needed.