HazMat reported at South Side school

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department responded to a South Side school Monday morning after a strong odor of gas was detected.

Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department were alerted to a strong smell of a gas leak at Burnside Elementary School at 650 East 91st Place at about 5:13 a.m. The fire department said that the Level 2 Hazardous Materials response has been secured.

No injuries were reported and Peoples Gas has responded to the scene. It is not known if the school will be open Monday and students arriving early will be placed on a warming bus as needed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochathamhazmatcarbon monoxide
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Buffalo Wild Wings fires Naperville employees involved in alleged racist incident
CPD sergeant running in Hot Chocolate Run in SWAT gear saves life, gets engaged
15 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Teen charged in shooting of 7-year-old trick-or-treater in Little Village to appear in court
Chicago woman's pictures used to create 'fake reviews' online
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Show More
Plane makes emergency landing in north suburb after engine trouble
Fla. student charged after offering $100K to kill school staff member
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy Monday
Some iPhones show alerts after battery replacement that could confuse consumers
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
More TOP STORIES News