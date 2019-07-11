Hazmat secured after South Side gas main break leads to home evacuations

Level 2 hazmat 600 block of east 91 place. High pressure gas main. Precautionary evacuation of homes And nearby school on lockdown to shelter in place. No injuries — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) July 11, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hazardous materials incident on the South Side has been secured after a gas main break Thursday morning, authorities said.The gas main break occurred in the 600-block of East 91st Place in the Chatham neighborhood and prompted a Level 2 Hazmat response,the Chicago Fire Department said.The Chicago Fire Department evacuated homes as a precaution and a nearby school was put on lockdown to shelter in place. Some kids in a summer program are being picked up by their parents.No injuries have been reported. Air quality readings taken by CFD have come back normal.