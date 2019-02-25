Hazmat situation at Dirksen Federal Building secured

The Chicago Fire Department is responding to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse downtown Monday morning.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to level 2 hazmat situation at the Dirksen Federal Building downtown Monday morning, the department said.

At around 10 a.m., the hazmat situation was secured. CFD said it is conducting an investigation into possible hazardous material. The response has led to street closures around the courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn St., with Jackson Boulevard closed between Clark and Dearborn streets.

CFD officials said that the air quality in the building is normal. No hazardous materials in the atmosphere have been detected in the building and the CTA subway.


The Dirksen Federal Building was not evacuated, but no one was being allowed to enter.
