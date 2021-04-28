Race and Culture

Mother-daughter duo to graduate from college together Mother's Day weekend

By Akilah Davis
EMBED <>More Videos

Mother-daughter duo to graduate from Fayetteville State University

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina -- Marcia Thomas has never worn a cap and gown before. The 49-year-old was a teen mom, who was forced to forego high school graduation.

"I never went to my high school graduation and did all those things," said Thomas. "So many times as a parent, you put yourself on the back burner. You know your kids are important. Going back to school has always been on my bucket list. I just thought that maybe it would have been years from now."

Educating her children was always a priority. She returned to school many years later and will be earning a bachelor's degree in psychology from Fayetteville State University.

But there's one twist.

"We're graduating together! I think I'm more excited this time," said Amanda Ross, Marcia's oldest daughter.

Ross is an alum of Fayetteville State University, who is graduating with her master's degree in social work.

"We lined it up so that if she took classes both summer sessions, she'd graduate the same time as I was. We lined it up and started in the fall of 2019," said Ross.

Data from the National Center for Education show African American women are more likely to receive their bachelor's degree than any other race. Yet, they earn just 63 cents to every dollar earned by white men.

The mother-daughter duo admit this pay disparity is a bit discouraging, but they've chosen confidence when negotiating salaries.

"Definitely don't sell yourself short," said Ross.

Their graduation is set for Saturday, May 8, on Mother's Day weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorth carolinagraduationcollegemother's dayu.s. & worldrace in americafinanceequal rightsrace and culture
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RACE AND CULTURE
Black and Powerful: Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
Pilsen resident creates 15-foot-tall Dia de los Muertos altar
Day of the Dead celebration honors tradition, culture
'I Run With Maud' on ESPN+ follows Black runners movement
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Show More
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Chicago Weather: Still cold, PM clouds Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News