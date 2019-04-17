'He just bowled them people down': Driver intentionally strikes 6 people in Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- At least six people are injured after a driver intentionally tried to run them over in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, Philadelphia police say.It happened around 3:50 p.m. at 16th and Lehigh Avenue.Police say they received a 911 call about a 44-year-old man intentionally trying to hit people with his gray Buick Century following an altercation.According to police, six people ranging in ages from 17 to 42 years old were hurt in the accident. Two people were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The conditions of the four other victims are unknown at this time.One witness says it was like a bowling ball striking bowling pins, except that it was a car striking people."He just bowled them people down man, like it was crazy, it was crazy," said Ricky Baker.Lorenzo Beverly says he "never seen anything like that, in fact I get emotional talking about it."Temple student Jessica Nace was passing thru in her BMW when she noticed a crowd beating on a man in a car in front of her."They were pounding him and hitting him, beating him up in the car," said Nace. "Then they pulled him out of the car and he was on the ground and they were kicking him and stuff."She says that's when the suspect, apparently the brother of the man being beaten, drove his car into the crowd."Kinda hit the crowd of people, the front of my car and then ended up on the sidewalk," said Nace.The driver has been arrested. He's in custody at the hospital after suffering head and facial injuries.According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the suspect was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted by passersby at the scene of the crash.The driver has yet to be identified. He is expected to be charged with six counts of aggravated assault by motor vehicle and related offenses.