2 drown as man, 24, dies trying to save sister-in-law from Lake George in Richton Park

RICHTON PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people drowned in the far south suburb of Richton Park over the weekend.Police say Debbie Hill, 28, and Daniel Ballenger, 24, drowned in Lake George in the Lakewood subdivision.The wife and family of Ballenger are feeling the heartbreak of losing him, but say he lived an amazing life and died a hero.Ballenger's wife, Laura, spoke to ABC7 Chicago on the phone after having lost both her sister and husband in the same day.Saturday morning Ballenger and Laura were getting ready to go his in-laws home in Richton Park. His mother, Sandra, spoke to them that day."I was talking with her on the phone [and] she said, 'Daniel's here' and Daniel was in the background and he said, 'hey mom, I'm trying to be supportive' and that's the last thing I've heard. That was his last words that I've heard," Sandra said.His last words of support went further than anyone could have predicted.That night, Ballenger's sister-in-law fell through the ice in Lake George near her family's home and he went in after her."Daniel and Laura heard screaming, and he saw her and he went to get her. And Laura said, 'no don't get her' and he said, 'no, this is the right thing to do,'" Sandra said.For a moment, Ballenger's mother said he was able to push Hill out, but the water overpowered them."He was able to get in and push her out of the water, and he was like 'help me, help me' and they went under," Sandra said.Richton Park Police said they got the call just after 2 a.m. Sunday.Both officers and firefighters made multiple attempts to rescue them both, but said the lake's frigid temperatures forced them to retreat before divers came in.Both Hill and Ballenger were transferred to a local hospital but could not be resuscitated, officials said."Waking up tomorrow and know he's not going to be here, but I do know where he is. He's so happy," Sandra said.The 24-year-old was self-taught musician and was just two classes away from getting his architecture degree at UIC.His mother said he and his wife got married two years ago, but were planning a ceremony for later this year.Although his future was tragically cut short, his family says he will still live on in their memories."He left laying down his life for someone else and if that's not a loving person and an example to a great heart, I don't know what is," Sandra said.His wife said both her husband and sister were talented musicians, amazing individuals and both incredibly loving.Ballenger's family said they are sad but comforted in their faith that he is in a better place.