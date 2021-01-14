Coronavirus

California hospital workers find cars broken into after shift

MARYSVILLE, Calif. -- Several health care workers at a Northern California hospital left work last weekend and found their cars broken into with smashed windows and missing belongings.

Cameron Sprouse, a nurse at Adventist Health and Rideout Hospital in Marysville, Calif., found the cars broken into around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 after his shift.

Emergency staff at the hospital use a privately-owned parking lot because it's known to be safer than the hospital lot.

Online reports were filed with the police department following the break-ins, Sprouse told Storyful.

"We all notified Marysville PD, but they did not send any officers out to assess the damage. They had us fill out online reports instead," Sprouse said.

For Sprouse, this is the third time his car has been broken into during a shift, he told Storyful.

This prompted him to submit his resignation to the hospital.

"It's unfortunate, because we have an amazing team of nurses, doctors, techs, and ancillary staff who I do not want to leave," he said. "This is a time where we need staff more than ever and the hospital is simply not doing enough to protect us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronavirusnurseshealth caredoctorscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
6 mass COVID vaccination sites to open in Chicago next week
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
City investigates after fire prompts evacuation at Gibson's Bar and Steakhouse
New COVID-19 strain detected in Wisconsin
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Chicago police 'lounging' in Bobby Rush's office during Chicago riot suspended: sources
City investigates after fire prompts evacuation at Gibson's Bar and Steakhouse
Jacob Blake speaks out about shooting, decision not to charge Kenosha police officer
Smithsonian gathering artifacts from US Capitol riot
ABC7 viewers help man whose savings were drained by criminals
IL Senator Tammy Duckworth to serve as vice-chair of DNC, Biden announces
Show More
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
New IL Speaker Rep. Emanuel 'Chris' Welch gives one-on-one interview
6 mass COVID vaccination sites to open in Chicago next week
Chicago Weather: Rain changing to snow showers
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
More TOP STORIES News