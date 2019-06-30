Health & Fitness

Broadway Youth Center serves as a haven for LGBTQ youth facing homelessness

By Rachel Davis
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Howard Brown Health's Broadway Youth Center serves as a safe space for LGBTQ youth.

For more information about Howard Brown Health, visit www.howardbrown.org.

Services Provided by Broadway Youth Center:

  • HIV/STI testing

  • Health services clinic, including gender-affirming hormone therapy, PrEP, pregnancy tests, birth control options, vaccines, and basic needs medical care.

  • One-on-one assistance signing up for health insurance

  • Resource advocacy, including ID replacement, housing referrals, food stamp and job application assistance

  • Drop-in services (e.g., food, clothing, youth-led programming and leadership opportunities)

  • GED program, high school and college tutoring, or college application and scholarship assistance

  • Community Outreach and Education

  • Behavioral Health Services


    • For more information about Broadway Youth Center, visit www.howardbrown.org/byc.
