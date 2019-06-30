Broadway Youth Center serves as a haven for LGBTQ youth facing homelessness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Howard Brown Health's Broadway Youth Center
serves as a safe space for LGBTQ youth.
For more information about Howard Brown Health, visit www.howardbrown.org
.Services Provided by Broadway Youth Center:HIV/STI testingHealth services clinic, including gender-affirming hormone therapy, PrEP, pregnancy tests, birth control options, vaccines, and basic needs medical care. One-on-one assistance signing up for health insuranceResource advocacy, including ID replacement, housing referrals, food stamp and job application assistanceDrop-in services (e.g., food, clothing, youth-led programming and leadership opportunities)GED program, high school and college tutoring, or college application and scholarship assistanceCommunity Outreach and EducationBehavioral Health Services
For more information about Broadway Youth Center, visit www.howardbrown.org/byc
.
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.