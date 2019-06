Broadway Youth Center serves as a haven for LGBTQ youth facing homelessness

HIV/STI testing

Health services clinic, including gender-affirming hormone therapy, PrEP, pregnancy tests, birth control options, vaccines, and basic needs medical care.

One-on-one assistance signing up for health insurance

Resource advocacy, including ID replacement, housing referrals, food stamp and job application assistance

Drop-in services (e.g., food, clothing, youth-led programming and leadership opportunities)

GED program, high school and college tutoring, or college application and scholarship assistance

Community Outreach and Education

Behavioral Health Services

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Howard Brown Health'sserves as a safe space for LGBTQ youth.For more information about Howard Brown Health, visit www.howardbrown.org For more information about Broadway Youth Center, visit www.howardbrown.org/byc