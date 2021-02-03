Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 3,314 new coronavirus cases, 69 deaths

The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 1,134,231, with a total of 19,375 deaths, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 96,894 specimens for a total of 16,258,348.
As of Monday night, 2,469 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 520 patients were in the ICU and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 27-Feb. 2 is 4.5%.
The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.
A total of 1,583,425 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 496,100 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,079,525.
IDPH reports that a total of 1,094,135 vaccine doses have been administered, including 175,900 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 45,787 .
The IDPH says that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
On Wednesday, Illinois officials announced that Region 8 (DuPage, Kane) and Region 9 (Lake, McHenry) can move into Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan, joining the rest of the Chicago area.
The Phase 4 guidelines mean indoor dining and drinking are now permitted for parties of up to 10 people. All tables should be 6 feet apart, but barriers can be installed to help safely separate seating. Museums are capped at 25 percent capacity. Also, seated theaters, cinemas, and performing art centers can welcome back up to 50 customers.
For meetings and social events, there is a limit of 50 people 50% of room capacity, whichever is lesser. Multiple groups can meet at the same facility if they are socially distanced and in separate rooms. For more information on guidlelines, visit the state's website.
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
- Adams County: 1 female 70s
- Boone County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1male 70s
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 6 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 3 males 80s, 2 females 90s, 2 males 90s, 1 female 100+
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Effingham County: 1 male 80s
- Henry County: 1 male 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s
- Kankakee County: 2 females 70s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 90s
- McHenry County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Monroe County: 1 female 70s
- Montgomery County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
- Peoria County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s
- Vermillion County: 1 male 90s
- Will County: 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County:1 female 70s, 1 female 90s