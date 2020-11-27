Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 7,594 new coronavirus cases, 66 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8259592" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. JB Pritzker urged Illinoisans to skip large family gatherings during his COVID-19 update the day before Thanksgiving.

WATCH: Illinois positivity rate decline could be sign mitigations are working, Pritzker says

Officials say Illinois' declining positivity rate could be an indication some mitigations are starting to work, but there's concern that could be reversed in the coming days.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 along with 77 deaths Thursday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 705,063, with a total of 12,029 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 77,130 specimens. In total there have been 10,289,223 tests specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Nov. 20 - Nov. 26 is 12.2%.As of Thursday night, 5,829 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,215 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 698 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Officials implored people to stay home this Thanksgiving and keep celebrations to within your household, saying the future course of the pandemic could depend on what we all do this week."This crisis may come to an end in just a few months," Gov. JB Pritzker said. "Every day that we take action to stop the spread gets us one day closer to widespread distribution of the vaccines with fewer lives lost along the way."In the past seven days, as of Wednesday, 818 people in Illinois have lost their lives. That ties a week in mid-May for the deadliest seven-day stretch during the pandemic.Illinois also reached an important milestone Wednesday, crossing 10 million total tests, with more than a million in just the past 10 days. A lot of people are getting tested ahead of the holiday and demand is expected to be very high after this weekend.Officials say if you go against the guidance and decide to travel for Thanksgiving and mix households, it's a good idea to get tested."Most people will show a positive test, if they're going to, at day seven. So we would like people to wait at least a week. Obviously if you develop symptoms before then, please test immediately," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. of Public Health.Hospitalizations are still at a concerning level with multiple counties in our area below the 20% warning threshold for hospital bed availability.Officials said they'll be keeping a close eye on the numbers after the holiday. A rise in cases about two weeks from now would be an indication of significant spread during Thanksgiving.State-run testing facilities were closed on Thanksgiving. The DuPage County Health Department testing sites were also closed on Thanksgiving and the day after.The deaths reported Thursday include:-Bureau County: 1 male 90s-Clark County: 1 male 80s-Clay County: 1 female 90s-Clinton County: 1 male 80s-Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 3 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s-DeKalb County: 1 female 80s-DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Fayette County: 1 female 60s-Hardin County: 1 male 80s-Henry County: 1 female 80s-Kane County: 1 female 70s-Kendall County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-LaSalle County: 1 male 80s-Livingston County: 1 male 60s-Macon County: 2 males 80s-Marion County: 1 female 70s-McHenry County: 1 male 80s-Monroe County: 1 male 80s-Morgan County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s-Saline County: 1 female 80s-Vermilion County: 1 female 70s-Will County: 1 female 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 male 80s-Woodford County: 1 female 70s