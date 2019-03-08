Study: 1 in 10 adults has a food allergy

If you think you've had a bad reaction to something you've eaten, it may be time for an allergy test...even if you're not allergic to anything.A new study shows about one in 10 adults has a food allergy, and as many as half of them developed the allergy as an adult.The most common culprit was shellfish. They say if something you eat always seem to trigger a bad reaction, it could be a new allergy.If you can't avoid the food, they recommend being tested by your doctor.