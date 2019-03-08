allergies

Study: 1 in 10 adults has a food allergy

As many of half of them developed the allergy as an adult, and the most common culprit was shellfish.

If you think you've had a bad reaction to something you've eaten, it may be time for an allergy test...even if you're not allergic to anything.

A new study shows about one in 10 adults has a food allergy, and as many as half of them developed the allergy as an adult.

The most common culprit was shellfish. They say if something you eat always seem to trigger a bad reaction, it could be a new allergy.

If you can't avoid the food, they recommend being tested by your doctor.
