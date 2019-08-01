Health & Fitness

1 in 10 senior citizens binge drink, study finds

More and more senior citizens are turning to binge drinking, according to a new study by New York University's School of Medicine and the Center for Drug USE and HIV/HCV Research.

Researchers looked at how much alcohol was consumed by people over the age of 65, and found that more than 10% binge drink.

That puts them at risk for complications with other health problems they might already battling, such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

The chances of them falling and having adverse reactions with prescribed medications also increase, according to the study's lead author, Benjamin Han, MD.
