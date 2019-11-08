HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas firefighter is putting out an urgent call to the public to help his son beat leukemia.
Eli Muller, 1, has been battling the childhood cancer since May. He had a setback this week with an infection.
Now, the clock is ticking to find a white blood cell donor.
Eli is the son of firefighter Eric Muller, and Eli's photos have been making the rounds on Facebook through his "Fight Eli Fight" page.
His parents shared on the page Thursday night that Eli is still febrile and continues to spike fevers every four to five hours.
The message was coupled with a photo of Eli in a diaper on the bed with his mom.
Eric says the only way for his son to beat his latest infection is by making white blood cells.
RELATED: West Rogers Park woman meets baby whose life she saved through stem cell donation
If that doesn't work, he says they will opt for a transfusion.
MD Anderson Cancer Center is standing ready to help Eli, but it needs your help.
You can go there and see if you're a white blood cell match.
MD Anderson lists the requirements on its website, along with the blood donor centers you can visit.
Friday at 11:30 a.m., a prayer vigil for Eli will be held in the Asbury Hall of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Katy.
They'll not only be praying for God to heal Eli. They're also asking everyone to come pray for his family during this tough time.
1-year-old Texas boy battling leukemia needs white blood cell donor
LEUKEMIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More