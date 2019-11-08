leukemia

1-year-old Texas boy battling leukemia needs white blood cell donor

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- A Texas firefighter is putting out an urgent call to the public to help his son beat leukemia.

Eli Muller, 1, has been battling the childhood cancer since May. He had a setback this week with an infection.

Now, the clock is ticking to find a white blood cell donor.

Eli is the son of firefighter Eric Muller, and Eli's photos have been making the rounds on Facebook through his "Fight Eli Fight" page.

His parents shared on the page Thursday night that Eli is still febrile and continues to spike fevers every four to five hours.

The message was coupled with a photo of Eli in a diaper on the bed with his mom.

Eric says the only way for his son to beat his latest infection is by making white blood cells.

RELATED: West Rogers Park woman meets baby whose life she saved through stem cell donation

If that doesn't work, he says they will opt for a transfusion.

MD Anderson Cancer Center is standing ready to help Eli, but it needs your help.

You can go there and see if you're a white blood cell match.

MD Anderson lists the requirements on its website, along with the blood donor centers you can visit.

Friday at 11:30 a.m., a prayer vigil for Eli will be held in the Asbury Hall of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Katy.



They'll not only be praying for God to heal Eli. They're also asking everyone to come pray for his family during this tough time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasbabyleukemiau.s. & worldfirefighterscancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LEUKEMIA
Parents lose custody of son denied leukemia treatment
McHenry teen battling Leukemia gets surprise visit with Javier Baez
Teen battling cancer at NC hospital reunited with mom
Teen battles cancer alone at NC hospital, mother denied US access
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uncle fatally shot by attacker sexually assaulting niece in Burnside
Boy, 14, riding in car shot in head in Albany Park
Former LAPD chief to take over for Supt. Johnson on interim basis, sources say
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
3 children among 5 hurt in West Side crash
Prosecutors allege man killed south suburban cardiologist over unpaid rent
From Gary to Texas: Brothers battle Mexican cartels shipping drugs across border
Show More
Cloud over CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson's final days
Gift card scam targets Expedia customers
Buffalo Wild Wings employee killed in chemical incident
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, cold Friday
Lake Park High School football coach fired after investigation
More TOP STORIES News