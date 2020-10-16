'Thank the Lord': 102-year-old woman beats COVID-19, returns home to family

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6329590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man dubbed 'Miracle Larry' was released from the hospital on Wednesday after spending 51 days on a ventilator.

Shortly before he was intubated and lost consciousness for two months, 32-year-old Michael Orantes had a plea for his doctor: "Make sure I wake up. I have a daughter."

GUTHRIE, OK -- A 102-year-old woman is back home after beating COVID-19Della Hathorne spent two weeks at the hospital in Guthrie, Oklahoma."Can't believe it. Because all the rules are you don't make it through if you're a certain age because it's hard on them," Hathorne's son said.He's actually the one who noticed something was wrong back in early October. He was giving his mother medicine when he realized she didn't seem as upbeat as usual."She just looked like she had no energy, couldn't move," he said.Days later she would be in the hospital fighting for her life.Hathorne said she's thankful to be alive, and she's thankful to her family and hospital staff that helped her pull through."I just want to say, 'Thank the Lord be.' That's what it is," she said.She's now looking forward to spending the holidays with her family and turning 103 in January.