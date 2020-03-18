Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois Update: COVID-19 cases grows to 288 across state; 20 new patients reported at DuPage County nursing home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials announced 128 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 288.

The spike in cases comes a day after Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state's first death from COVID-19.

The family of Patricia Frieson, 61, of Auburn Gresham, said she was not a nursing home resident but did have asthma.

Officials say she had underlying health conditions and had contact with another COVID-19 case. Frieson was admitted to the University of Chicago Medical Center on Thursday and died days later.

Her brother said he doesn't know how she caught the virus.

"We weren't allowed to be there because of the situation and the possible contagiousness of the disease," he said. "When we could talk to her she said she seemed to be getting better and then it got worse. That's all we really know because we couldn't be there every day for her."

Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement about Frieson's death Tuesday, saying it's the news he has dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak. There are now 160 cases in Illinois and patients are reported in 15 counties between the ages of 9 to 91.

"I'm deeply saddened to share news that I've dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak," Governor Pritzker said of the virus claiming its first Illinois life.

Health officials announced a crisis unfolding at a DuPage County long-term care facility, where a woman in her 60s tested positive on Saturday.

Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced a crisis unfolding at a DuPage County long-term care facility, where 22 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus.



After everyone in the facility was tested Sunday, officials said 18 residents and four staff members were confirmed to have the virus.

"Residents are being isolated either in a separate wing of the facility or in the hospital, and staff that are positive are furloughed at home," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

DuPage County officials said the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willowbrook self-identified themselves as the facility in question.

The county's health department said they'll have to reach out to hundreds, possibly thousands, of people who may have come in contact with each of the confirmed cases.

"The 22 cases who are newly identified will have probably anywhere between 50-90 individuals that we'll have to contact," said DuPage County Health Department Executive Director Karen Ayala.

For weeks, officials have been asking privately owned senior homes, and mandating state-owned facilities, to limit visitors and take extensive action to pre-screen employees.

Officials said that first resident diagnosed Saturday had been symptomatic for a few days.

"This reinforces the need for all of us to do our part to reduce possible exposure in the community to those who go in and out of these facilities as they provide care to these residents," Ezike said.

At a news conference Tuesday, Pritzker was asked if he's considering a widespread quarantine.

"Flattening the curve" refers to efforts in slowing down the spread of a virus even if it can't be stopped.



"We will continue to evaluate measures that we need to take because this is all about keeping people safe and healthy," Pritzker said.

About 60 service members from the Illinois National Guard have been activated. Officials say they will help with logistical support and medical staffing.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
